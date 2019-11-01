Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson Excited To Meet Igbo Rapper, Zoro (Video)

Nollywood star actress, Mercy Johnson has expressed her excitement on meeting one of her favourite indigenous rappers, Zoro.

The rapper, Zoro is famed for his song ‘Ogene’, which has become an anthem for many Eastern indigenous rappers.

Mercy, in all her excitement, took to Instagram to share a video that showed her and the rapper.

She wrote: “Happy New month Everyone……..so I ran into one of my fav……@zoroswagbag…..your simplicity is the ultimate sophistication…..God bless you always”

Watch The Video Here: