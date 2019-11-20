Nollywood Actress, Monalisa Chinda Shares Looks Without Makeup (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Monalisa Chinda
Nollywood Actress Monalisa Chinda

Popular Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda Coker shared a makeup-free picture of herself at the airport lobby.

The talented actress who is best known for her amazing characters in Nollywood Movies shocked fans with this beautiful photo.

However, This is not the first time the actress will be dishing her no-makeup photo to social media, but this one is exceptionally looking fresh.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the photo.

READ ALSO – UPDATED: Monalisa Chinda Reveals Why Her First Marriage Crashed (VIDEO)

Sharing the photo, she wrote: “Tired.com However, this movement is so important… The African Women Conference Marrakech Morocco Can’t wait.”

See The Photo Here:

Monalisa Chinda
Monalisa’s Post
Tags from the story
monalisa chinda
0

You may also like

Winner Of ‘Star the Winner Is’ To Collabo With Don Jazzy, Cobhams and Wande Coal

Winner Of ‘Star the Winner Is’ To Collabo With Don Jazzy, Cobhams and Wande Coal

Flatmates & Jemeji — Two Sensational Shows Premiere On DStv

Nigerian man Warns Against Dating Any Successful Woman Who’s Above 30

“Domestic abuse is not just physical…It is also mental and psychological ” – Stella Damasus’ Tells Personal Story

Group of Tonto Dikeh’s Fans In Ghana Visit Orphanage In Her Name

Seun Kuti’s “Black Time’s” Album Is 8th On Billboard World Album Chart

Odunlade Adekola Film Production, OAFP 2018 Graduation Party Holds In Abeokuta

‘Snake swallowed my money’- Don Jazzy’s Epic Reply to a Lady who asked him for money

“Tagbo was Caroline Danjuma’s secret baby daddy, the father of her third child” – Twitter User Says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *