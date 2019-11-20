Nollywood Actress, Monalisa Chinda Shares Looks Without Makeup (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda Coker shared a makeup-free picture of herself at the airport lobby.

The talented actress who is best known for her amazing characters in Nollywood Movies shocked fans with this beautiful photo.

However, This is not the first time the actress will be dishing her no-makeup photo to social media, but this one is exceptionally looking fresh.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the photo.

Sharing the photo, she wrote: “Tired.com However, this movement is so important… The African Women Conference Marrakech Morocco Can’t wait.”

See The Photo Here: