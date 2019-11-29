Nollywood Actress, Nkechi blessing Celebrates As Court Grants Mompha Bail

by Temitope Alabi

 

Nkechi Blessing
Nollywood Actress Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing is happy about the recent bail granted to popular social media personality, Mompha.

Recall Mompha was arrested on October 19, 2019, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and was subsequently granted bail by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Mompha was asked to pay the sum of N100million over alleged N33billion fraud.

Taking to her IG page, the actress wrote;

” Freedom at last🙏🏻 to those that bashed me earlier and some even said he will die in prison🤣🤣 are you GOD? Pray you don’t find urself in such situation…Aiye Toto Aiye Akamara,But Las las God Win🙏🏻 @_benzemaa @mompha_jr 🙌🏻 real mvp❤️.”

 

Tags from the story
Mompha, Nkechi Blessing, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport
