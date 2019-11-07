Nollywood Actress Oguntoyinbo Arrested For Identity Theft In Canada

Nollywood actress Deborah Oguntoyinbo has reportedly been arrested by the Canadian police for identity theft.

According to reports, Oguntoyinbo stole the identities of 20 women and used them to commit a large scale fraud.

The actress, who is now facing more than 50 fraud-related charges in Toronto, York, Peel and Halton regions, was arrested after trying to flee from a luxury condominium complex in Markham (north of Toronto) she had tried renting with money she made through fraudulent means.

The actress tried to rent the place using the name Natalia Bozic. The real Natalia Bozic is a self-employed esthetician from Mississauga. Speaking on this, she said someone destroyed her life by using her personal information to cause a lot of havoc.

She said, “It was June 10, and it told me to call the phone number listed. So I called them, and they told me to come to the bank.

“They investigated and put my account on freeze. They told me nobody can put money in and nobody can take money out.

“Someone reset passwords, reset security questions, reset my phone to a new phone number, created a new email address so I don’t get notified my password changed.”

According to York Regional Police Sgt. Andy Pattenden, while speaking with CBN News, “She definitely would be considered a professional fraudster, knows what she’s doing and [is] quite prolific. She’s really been all over the [Greater Toronto Area].”

Four Toronto-area jurisdictions, it was gathered, have filed identity theft-related charges against Oguntoyinbo.

Court records revealed that Oguntoyinbo is accused of stealing the identities of two people in Peel.

The Halton Police have also accused her of stealing the identities of 11 people, while York Police alleged she stole four identities.

Oguntoyinbo is currently behind bars .