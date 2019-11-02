Nollywood Actress Okorie Falls Inside Drainage Outside Quilox Club

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie is lucky to be alive after she was said to have fallen into an open drainage at Quilox night club in Lagos.
The popular actress shared a video of her injured leg on her Instagram page as she warned appropriate authorities to do something about the open drainage.
See video
VIDEO: Actress, Angela Okorie , Lucky To Be Alive After Falling Into An Open Drainage At Quilox Nightclub In Lagos State. pic.twitter.com/ZevAMlt8uy
— The Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) November 2, 2019