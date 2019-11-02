Nollywood Actress Okorie Falls Inside Drainage Outside Quilox Club

by Valerie Oke

 

Angela Okorie
Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie is lucky to be alive after she was said to have fallen into an open drainage at Quilox night club in Lagos.

Read Also: Angela Okorie Shares Graphic Video Of How Mother Wakes Her Son (Video)

The popular actress shared a video of her injured leg on her Instagram page as she warned appropriate authorities to do something about the open drainage.

See video

Tags from the story
Angela Okorie, Quilox Night Club
0

