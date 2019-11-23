Nollywood Actress, Ruth Kadiri Shares New Photos Of Her Daughter

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has settled perfectly well into her new role as a mom.

The award-winning actress who welcomed her first child with husband, Ezerika, in August, has taken to social media to share adorable new photos with her daughter.

Sharing the photo on her IG page, she captioned them “Ezerika” and also added a love emoji to the post.

The actress secretly tied the knot a few months ago and has continued to keep her marriage away from the public eye.