Nollywood Actress, Ruth Kadiri Shares New Photos Of Her Daughter

by Temitope Alabi
Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has settled perfectly well into her new role as a mom.

The award-winning actress who welcomed her first child with husband, Ezerika, in August, has taken to social media to share adorable new photos with her daughter.

Read Also: Celebrity Week In Review: Funke Akindele’s Wedding Anniversary And Ruth Kadiri’s First Child

Sharing the photo on her IG page, she captioned them “Ezerika” and also added a love emoji to the post.

The actress secretly tied the knot a few months ago and has continued to keep her marriage away from the public eye.

