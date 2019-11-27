Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh Reveals Her New Title

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram page to reveal to her fans her newly acquired title.

The actress has been at the forefront of media attention in the past few days with her social media fight with celebrity blogger, Stella Dimorkokorkus.

Also Read: You Can Use Them To Boost Your Profile – Tonto Dikeh Shares Her Private Chat With Stella Dimokorkus

The fight which has led to the revelation of many secrets has led the actress who is still in Dubai with her friend, Bobrisky to give herself a new title.

See her new title below: