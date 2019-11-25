Nollywood Actress, Toyin Abraham Strikes Cute Pose With Husband (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress and film Producer, Toyin Abraham has shared amazing pictures with her husband.

The actress, who delivered a bouncing baby boy with her husband, Kola Ajeyemi, shared these photos on social media.

Her husband, widely known for amazing roles in Yoruba movies, looks as happy as can be as he is spotted sharing the spotlight with his beautiful wife.

Recall that the actress has been caught in a series of scandals that involved her ex-husband and his new wife.

Sharing these photos, the lovely couple has shown us that things with them are stable.

See Photo Here: