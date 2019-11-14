Nollywood Actresses, Eniola Badmus, Funke Akindele Settle Beef (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Eniola Badmus And Funke Akindele
Actresses Funke and Eniola

Popular Nollywood Actresses, Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus who have had a terrible relationship in recent times, are now jolly good friends.

The actresses who have been in a feud for a while now have now come together to become friends.

Eniola Badmus shared a photo of Funke Akindele as she highlighted that she is crushing on her badly.

READ ALSO – ‘I Need To Fornicate Aggressively’ – Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus Reveals

Sharing the photo she wrote: “Crushing on you so bad just because it’s #WCW…” as she tagged Akindele, calling her a strong and powerful woman.

Reacting to this, Funke Akindele called her friend.

See Her Post Here:

Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus
Eniola Badmus’ Post
Tags from the story
Eniola Badmus., funke akindele
0

You may also like

DMX Arrested Minutes Before His Concert Performance

Linda Ikeji – “I’ve Never Slept With A Man For Money”

I’m far more than a belly dancer – Korra

Jason Derulo Now Dating 50 Cent’s Babymama?!?

D’banj and wife reportedly expecting their first child

Diamond Platnumz buys his baby mama a house to spite Zari Hassan

Daddy Showkey Meets With President Jonathan At Aso Villa – PHOTOS

Mercy Aigbe looks fierce in new photo

These Are The Top Artistes Wizkid Is Interested In Working With

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *