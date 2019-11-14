Nollywood Actresses, Eniola Badmus, Funke Akindele Settle Beef (Photo)

Popular Nollywood Actresses, Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus who have had a terrible relationship in recent times, are now jolly good friends.

The actresses who have been in a feud for a while now have now come together to become friends.

Eniola Badmus shared a photo of Funke Akindele as she highlighted that she is crushing on her badly.

Sharing the photo she wrote: “Crushing on you so bad just because it’s #WCW…” as she tagged Akindele, calling her a strong and powerful woman.

Reacting to this, Funke Akindele called her friend.

See Her Post Here: