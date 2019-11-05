Nollywood’s Cossy Ojiakor Plays Nurse In New Raunchy Video

Actress Cossy Ojiakor has shared a video of her playing the role of a nurse on her Instagram page.

The actress who is known for her raunchy videos and photos has also started a sermon session where she preaches the ‘word of God’ the best way she knows.

In her previous post, she talked about the ten commandments and how it’s not compulsory to keep it.

READ ALSO – Cossy Ojiakor Leaves Nothing To The Imagination As She Delivers Sermon In Boob-Baring Outfit (Video)

The video she shared on her Instagram showed her playing the role of a nurse as she has also hinted to her fans and followers to expect more.

See The Post Here:

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4c6zxQgjhB/