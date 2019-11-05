Nollywood’s Cossy Ojiakor Plays Nurse In New Raunchy Video

by Michael Isaac
Cossy Ojiakor
Nollywood Actress Cossy Ojiakor

Actress Cossy Ojiakor has shared a video of her playing the role of a nurse on her Instagram page.

The actress who is known for her raunchy videos and photos has also started a sermon session where she preaches the ‘word of God’ the best way she knows.

In her previous post, she talked about the ten commandments and how it’s not compulsory to keep it.

READ ALSO – Cossy Ojiakor Leaves Nothing To The Imagination As She Delivers Sermon In Boob-Baring Outfit (Video)

The video she shared on her Instagram showed her playing the role of a nurse as she has also hinted to her fans and followers to expect more.

See The Post Here:

Cossy Ojiakor
Nollywood Actress Role Plays a Nurse

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4c6zxQgjhB/

Tags from the story
cossy ojiakor
0

You may also like

Filmmaker, Adasa Cookey Shares Experience on How He Saved a Teller’s Job

MCM: WHY WE LOVE MARK ESSIEN

Davido Reveals Why He Doesn’t Charge For Collabos

Sadiq Daba Has This To Say About Being Misdiagnosed By Nigerian Doctors

BBNaija Star, Marvis, Shares Her Bikini Picture, Ice Prince Reacts (Photo)

Tacha

Tacha Reveals When She Will Be Going For Her Media Tour (Video)

Omotola stuns in red as she emerges from private jet for her 40th birthday photo-shoot

Kanye West, Wife And 2-Year-Old Daughter North West Attacked On Social Media Over Expensive Fur Coat

Davido Joins 50 Cent, Jeremih, Others On Stage In Las Vegas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *