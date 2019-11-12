Nollywood’s Tonto Dikeh Shares Photos Rocking Corporate Outfit (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress and celebrity, Tonto Dikeh has shared a photo of her rocking a corporate outfit.

Following the photo she shared, she sent out a word of encouragement to her followers and herself.

The actress, who has been recognized on many levels, took to Instagram to share these pictures.

She wrote: “Just because you don’t like someone doesn’t mean they won’t succeed. God is bigger than your grudge. Stay alive and watch me build.”

See The Photos Here:

Tonto Rocks Corporate Outfit
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh
