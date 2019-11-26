Nothing Gives You More Joy Than Credit Alert – Omoni Oboli

by Eyitemi Majeed
Omoni Oboli
Nigerian Actress, Omoni Oboli

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has taken to her Instagram page to share that nothing gives one joy than credit alerts text.

The screen diva then added that while she is on set of a new movie, her phone has been buzzing with credit alerts from her other businesses.

Read Also: Actress Omoni Oboli Desperately Calls On Abike Dabiri For Help

“Nothing gives you more joy than that ‘credit alert’ text so hustle o…

“On set but my phone stays buzzing with credit alert from @agelessbyomoni and my @houseoftara_intl store!

“Talk about multiple streams of income!!! And I’m not even done…more businesses loading… don’t hate! Tap into grace.”

Tags from the story
Omoni Oboli
0

You may also like

Reno Omokri

Big Achievers Don’t Post Their Success On Social Media: Reno Omokri

Today in African History;21st May

Be Honest: Buhari says even their worst enemy can attest to the fact his government has done well in the area of security – Do you agree???

NSCDC arrests four for stealing 5000 litres of diesel

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd December

Madrid v Juve: Fans Troll Messi, Call Ronaldo the Greatest Of All Times

9 Signs You Are Not The Main Girl But His Side Chick

Lagos Guber: Ambode accepts his fate, congratulates Sanwo-Olu

Man issuing fake Visas arrested by EFCC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *