Nothing Gives You More Joy Than Credit Alert – Omoni Oboli

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has taken to her Instagram page to share that nothing gives one joy than credit alerts text.

The screen diva then added that while she is on set of a new movie, her phone has been buzzing with credit alerts from her other businesses.

“Nothing gives you more joy than that ‘credit alert’ text so hustle o…

“On set but my phone stays buzzing with credit alert from @agelessbyomoni and my @houseoftara_intl store!

“Talk about multiple streams of income!!! And I’m not even done…more businesses loading… don’t hate! Tap into grace.”