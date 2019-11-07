OAP Daddy Freeze Calls Out First Bank Over His ATM Card (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze

Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze has called out Nigerian premier bank, First Bank, in a new video he made just outside the bank.

Freeze made the video after his card was stuck in the ATM and he was asked to come back the following day to retrieve it.

The OAP pointe out that the pitfalls of ATM machines ultimately affects ‘cashless policy’ the Nigerian government is pushing for.

READ ALSO – Drinking Alcohol Is Part Of Recommended Way Of Paying Tithe, Not Giving Money To Pastors: Daddy Freeze

In his video, he also hinted that the security guard was rude to him.

See His Post Here:

Daddy Freeze
Daddy FRZ Instagram Post

Watch Video Here:

Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze, First Bank of Nigeria
0

You may also like

Dencia – “I Went Into Severe Depression When I Found Out My ‘Sister’ Was Actually My Mother”

R.I.P: Benin City Ready For Arrival Of Late Kefee’s Body

I want a woman who will treat me like my mother – Charles Okocha

Man who pushed wheelbarrow to fund education allegedly gets N15million record deal (photos)

Nollywood mourns as ‘Issakaba’ producer dies

Actress, Adunni Ade Reacts After Funny Toheeb Recreates Her Outfit [Photos]

Stunning pre-wedding photos of Nigerian soldier with bride to be

Nollywood Star, Rita Dominic Officially Launches Own Website

the weeknd starboy

The Weeknd’s New Album ‘Starboy’ Goes #1 In Over 80 Countries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *