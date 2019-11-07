OAP Daddy Freeze Calls Out First Bank Over His ATM Card (Video)

Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze has called out Nigerian premier bank, First Bank, in a new video he made just outside the bank.

Freeze made the video after his card was stuck in the ATM and he was asked to come back the following day to retrieve it.

The OAP pointe out that the pitfalls of ATM machines ultimately affects ‘cashless policy’ the Nigerian government is pushing for.

In his video, he also hinted that the security guard was rude to him.

See His Post Here:

Watch Video Here: