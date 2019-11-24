OAU Lecturer Frustrated As Students Turn Lecture Hall To ‘Soapy’ Concert (Video)

by Michael Isaac

A lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University has been spotted in a rather frustrated state.

In a viral video shared on the Internet, the lecturer was seen looking frustrated as he watched his student joyfully turn his class to a concert.

The video which is rather funny and lively showed the students using the public announcement system to play Naira Marley’s Soapy song.

READ ALSO – Photographer Attacks Lecturer Over ‘Fake Admission’ Into OAU After Paying 200k

Sharing the video, the lecturer was spotted clueless as he watched the students sing to the song in all enthusiasm.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Oau, OAU Students
0

You may also like

While Edo Workers Celebrate September Salary, Some States Still Owe Workers For Months

4 Confirmed Dead In Gwari/Fulani Clash In Gwagwalada

FG Warns Of Covert Plans By ISIS To Recruit Nigerian Youths As Fighters

Three Nigerians Killed By Firing Squad In Indonesia

What Buhari will do for Igbos – Adesina

Labour Party Slams Jonathan’s Critics

FG, PDP ‘Ambushed’ INEC Into Polls Shift – Fashola

Yuguda Condemns Azare Bomb Explosion, Offers N50,000 Each To Families Of Victims

24 Nigerians trapped in Libya slave market refuse to be repatriated back – Abike Dabiri

24 Nigerians trapped in Libya slave market refuse to be repatriated back – Abike Dabiri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *