OAU Lecturer Frustrated As Students Turn Lecture Hall To ‘Soapy’ Concert (Video)

A lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University has been spotted in a rather frustrated state.

In a viral video shared on the Internet, the lecturer was seen looking frustrated as he watched his student joyfully turn his class to a concert.

The video which is rather funny and lively showed the students using the public announcement system to play Naira Marley’s Soapy song.

Sharing the video, the lecturer was spotted clueless as he watched the students sing to the song in all enthusiasm.

