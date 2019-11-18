Obasanjo: If Jesus Were In Nigeria Today, He Won’t Keep Quiet

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday expressed that if Jesus Christ were to be in Nigeria at this time, he would not keep quiet on the situation of the country.

The former president made this statement in his goodwill message at the 64th annual national convention of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria held at the church campground on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ajebo, Ogun State.

Commenting on the state of the nation, the former president urged clergymen to speak out on the decay in the Nigerian society.

“For me, if Christ was in Nigeria today, he would not keep quiet. He would say it as it should be said. He would speak truth to power. He would have no fear and he would have no intimidation.”