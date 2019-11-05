Obasanjo To Employ 1,000 Workers For Mango Plantation

by Valerie Oke
Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has announced that his mango plantation in Howe, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, will employ no fewer than 1 000 workers locally when it fully begins operation.

Speaking in Benue on Monday after inspecting the farmland, he further explained that mango is an essential agricultural product with immense economic value.

‘I have come for four things, first to see how the farm has started; thank the governor for his encouragement; thank the community for accepting us; and lastly, give the workers the way forward.

Read Also: Obasanjo Most Insulted President In Nigeria: Fani Kayode

“The workers are from this community. The mangoes will start producing between three to four years. We have about 140 hectares of land for the project.’’

0

