Obaseki, Oba of Lagos Attacked At Oshiomhole’s Residence

Suspected political thugs on Saturday attacked Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akinolu, and Mr. Aderemi, Chairman, Caverton Offshore Support Group, at the Benin residence of Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress.

They were in the state for the first convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyamho and subsequently invited for lunch at Oshiomhole’s residence.

They were almost driving into the residence when the hoodlums reportedly attacked them, shattering their car’s windscreen and rear screen in the process.