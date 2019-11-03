Obaseki, Oba of Lagos Attacked At Oshiomhole’s Residence

by Eyitemi Majeed
Govenor Obaseki, Oba of Lagos and cars from their convoy
Governor Obaseki, Oba of Lagos and cars from their convoy

Suspected political thugs on Saturday attacked Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akinolu, and Mr. Aderemi, Chairman, Caverton Offshore Support Group, at the Benin residence of Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress.

They were in the state for the first convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyamho and subsequently invited for lunch at Oshiomhole’s residence.

Read AlsoYou Have Lost It In Edo State: Obaseki Tells Oshiomhole

They were almost driving into the residence when the hoodlums reportedly attacked them, shattering their car’s windscreen and rear screen in the process.

Tags from the story
adams oshiomhole, Governor Obaseki, Oba Rilwan Akinolu
0

You may also like

Indonesian firm interested in building crude oil refinery in Nigeria

Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal, Thinks 50% of Government Revenue is Illegally Spent

I take responsibility for PDP’s failure in 2015 – Goodluck Jonathan

Nigerian man who destroyed cars at the embassy in London, arrested

Nigerian man who destroyed 7 cars at the embassy in London, arrested

Nigeria Jollof Rice is the best in the world – Yemi Osinbajo

Benue State: Youths Protest against Fulani Herdsmen

31% of teachers in Sokoto State are not qualified

Nigeria Custom dismantle illegal check points in the country

Woman stabs step-son to death over little argument

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *