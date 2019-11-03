Obaseki Reacts To Attack On Himself, Oba Akiolu At Oshiomhole’s Residence

by Valerie Oke

 

Adams Oshiomhole, Obaseki
Adams Oshiomhole, Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has condemned the attack on the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, himself and other guests at the residence of former Governor of the State and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The governor, while speaking to journalists after the incident,  condemned the violence, adding that it was a shame that such could happen at the residence of the National Chairman of the ruling party in the state and at the national level.

He said, “It is very unfortunate that we can’t feel safe in the house of our National Chairman. I am not sure that if I visit the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that they will attack me the way they did in the house of the APC National Chairman.”

“It is unfortunate that things have degenerated to this extent. But we will continue to sue for peace. We cannot afford to lose the gains of the last three years. We will continue to pursue peace,” he added.

Tags from the story
adams oshiomhole, Godwin Obaseki, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu
