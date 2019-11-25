Obiano Appoints Actor Zubbby Michael As Special Adviser On Media

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has been appointed as Special Adviser on Media.

The actor was appointed by Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and has since taken to social media to share the good news.

Posing in front of the Anambra Government House, Zubby wrote on IG: “Duty calls #SAonmedia #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup”

This is coming after it was revealed that the Nollywood actor had just completed his mansion which had many, including actress Regina Daniels in awe.

Big congrats to him.