Obiano Bans Movement Of Petrol Tankers During Daytime In Anambra

by Valerie Oke
Onitsha Fire
Onitsha Tanker Fire

The Anambra state government has put a ban on movement of petrol tankers in the state during daytime, following series of recent tragedies.

Don Adinuba, the state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, disclosed this on Friday.

In a statement, Adinuba said: “Following the incessant collapse of trucks carrying petroleum products in Anambra State in recent times, including one which happened in Onitsha on Thursday, the Anambra State Government has decided to restrict the time which vehicles laden with petroleum products can move in the state,” the statement.

“With effect from Saturday, November 2, 2019, such vehicles can be allowed to move within Anambra State from only 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

“The restriction is to enable agencies like the Anambra State Fire Service, the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Civil Defence, the Anambra Traffic Management Agency and indeed all other security, law enforcement and safety agencies to respond effectively and in good time to emergencies created by such accidents.

Read Also: Onitsha Tanker Fire: Man Loses Father, Shop To Inferno (PHOTOS)

“The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Police Force and all other security agencies have been directed to religiously enforce the restriction order on the movement of trucks carrying petroleum products in the state.

“They have also been directed to ensure that such vehicles do not exceed the speed limit of 90 kilometres per hour.

“Any violation of either the time restriction order or the speed limit will be punished accordingly. The protection of the life and asset of every person in Anambra State cannot be compromised.

“All stakeholders, including oil marketers, workers, tanker drivers and indeed concerned persons in the downstream oil sector are urged to bear with the state and help to adhere to this regulation which is made strictly in the overriding public interest.”

This comes after two petrol-laden tankers caused an inferno in Onitsha, which led to the death of many and destruction of properties worth billions of naira.

