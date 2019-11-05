Obiano Is An Ingrate, Says Bianca Ojukwu

Bianca Ojukwu, wife of late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu has reacted to the absence of the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano at the second memorial lecture of her husband.

Mrs Ojukwu expressed her disappointment during the lecture at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) Igbariam, Anambra State on Monday.

Speaking shortly after the memorial lecture by Prof. Kingsley Muoghalu, a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bianca said Obiano was one of the greatest beneficiaries of Ojukwu’s legacy.

She said, “Tell Obiano that there is no evil spirit in the venue of Ojukwu memorial lecture. “This is the second time the event is holding and Obiano doesn’t want to attend by himself,” Bianca said.

“Lastly, tell him that he is gratuitously handing over the credentials for history to call him an ingrate, who step on fingers of all the benefactors that held the ladder for him to climb to political power,” she said.

She thanked former Gov. Peter Obi for renaming the state University after Ojukwu who was truly a hero in life and death.

Meanwhile, Dr Nkem Okeke, Deputy Governor of Anambra who represented the governor said Obiano was absent at the event due to other official engagement.

“It is unfortunate that Obiano has not attended the memorial lecture since it started last year, but that is not to say that he will not attend.

“The governor still has time in office and could still attend in future,” he said. A board member of APGA, Rommy Ezeonwuka who spoke to journalists on the sideline of the lecture, berated Bianca Ojukwu over her comment.

“I am disappointed by the way and the manner the wife of Ojukwu labelled the state governor in the public as an ingrate. It is sad for my liking. She is a member of board of trustee of APGA which her husband founded, ” he stated.