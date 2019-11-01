Officer Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Naira Marley’s Controversial Tweet (Photo)

Popular Nigerian police officer, Dolapo Badmus has reacted to Naira Marley’s post on education and big butts.

Taking to his comment section, the officer condemned his statement that posited that having a large butt is better than having a masters degree education.

The officer, who is known to drop comments on social issues, wrote a very pensive comment, challenging the controversial statement.

In her post, she described Naira Marley as a bad influence on the society

She also reminded Nigerians of the need to restore sanity and the need to stop tolerating public nuisance.

See The Post Here: