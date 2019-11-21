Olakunle Churchill Joins Obasanjo In Early Morning Exercise (Photos)

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo stepped out in style on Thursday to keep his body fit and he was joined by Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill joined the former President in an early morning drill at his residence in Abeokuta during the annual Presidential Youth Mentorship Retreat 2019.

Also Read: Olakunle Churchill Gifts Money To Child Named After Him (Photo)

The relationship of the entrepreneur and the former President has been cast in doubt following the outburst of Tonto Dikeh some months ago.

See pictures below: