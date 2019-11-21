Olakunle Churchill Joins Obasanjo In Early Morning Exercise (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo stepped out in style on Thursday to keep his body fit and he was joined by Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress,  Tonto Dikeh.

Olakunle Churchill
Nigerian Entrepreneur Olakunle Churchill

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill joined the former President in an early morning drill at his residence in Abeokuta during the annual Presidential Youth Mentorship Retreat 2019.

The relationship of the entrepreneur and the former President has been cast in doubt following the outburst of Tonto Dikeh some months ago.

See pictures below:

Olakunle Churchill
Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Olakunle Churchill and other joggers
Olakunle Churchill
Olakunle Churchill
