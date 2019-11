Popular Nigerian singer Olamide Ayodeji simply known as ‘Olamide‘ has dropped a new single titled ‘Choco Milo.’

The new song which was produced by Spaceboy Mercury was produced with a feminine twist especially for ladies who don’t love alcohol.

The new song which has since started enjoying airplay since its release is the singer’s 6th singles of the year after ‘Pawon.’

Listen below: