Omashola Signs Endorsement Deal With Plaqadinc

by Eyitemi Majeed
Omashola while signing the deal
Omashola while signing the deal

2019 Big Brother Nigeria former housemate, Omashola Kola Oburoh, simply known as ‘Omashola‘ has signed an endorsement deal with Plaqadic.

The reality TV star made this known on his Instagram page where he said he is pleased to join the talent programme family as a member.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Omashola Apologizes To Venita Over His BBNaija Finale Comments (Video)

The new deal is the first the reality TV star has bagged since he left the house.

He wrote:

My name is Omashola Kola Oburoh and I am pleased to announce that I am now part of @plaqadinc Talent Programme family ❤️”

Tags from the story
Omashola Kola Oburoh, Plaqadic
0

You may also like

Annie Idibia adopts 2face Idibia’s five other kids

R Kelly rearrested, new mugshot released (photo inside)

Yvonne Okoro blast Ghanaians for never proving their dedication to their movie industry

Nigerians react to Tobi replacing Bamco with Celo for possible eviction, & majority are rooting to keep Cee-C and Lolu in the Big Brother House (Screenshots)

Mike Olayemi and Tacha Akide

Mike Changes Room, Moves To Bed Next To Tacha (Video)

I knew Ubi Franklin before he married Lilian Esoro – Tboss

Photos: Raskimono, Oritz Wiliki, Efe Omorogbe turn up for Majek Fashek’s birthday house party

Photos: Raskimono, Oritz Wiliki, Efe Omorogbe turn up for Majek Fashek’s birthday house party

Excited Ladies Pull Wizkid From Stage Into The Crowd To Touch His Body (Video)

Dillish Matthews of BBA Fame To Drop Her Own Lip Line

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *