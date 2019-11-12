Omashola Signs Endorsement Deal With Plaqadinc

2019 Big Brother Nigeria former housemate, Omashola Kola Oburoh, simply known as ‘Omashola‘ has signed an endorsement deal with Plaqadic.

The reality TV star made this known on his Instagram page where he said he is pleased to join the talent programme family as a member.

The new deal is the first the reality TV star has bagged since he left the house.

He wrote:

“My name is Omashola Kola Oburoh and I am pleased to announce that I am now part of @plaqadinc Talent Programme family ❤️”