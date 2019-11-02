Ondo Lawmaker Appoints 60 Aides For Their Contribution To His Election Victory

by Verity Awala
EXTRA: Ondo lawmaker appoints 60 aides ‘for their contributions to his victory’

Ikengboju Gboluga, the lawmaker representing Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency in Ondo state, has appointed 60 personal aides because of their contributions to his election victory.

Israel Fagbemigun, the lawmaker’s media consultant, said the appointments of party members were for their contributions to his election.

Gboluga, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the appointees would work with him in providing service to his constituents.

He said he decided to appoint the “unprecedented high number of aides is in recognition of their contributions to his election victory”.

The lawmaker said that many others who did not make the list will be appreciated and rewarded in upcoming empowerment programmes.

