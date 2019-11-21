Only Corrupt Elites See No Good In Buhari’s Fight Against Corruption: Sagay

by Verity Awala
Sagay
Prof Itse Sagay

Prof Itse Sagay, chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), says only corrupt elites see no good in the corruption war by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He said this while speaking on Wednesday in Abuja when he led members of the committee on a solidarity visit to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He said, “When Nigerians pretend by asking what difference has his government brought in the fight against corruption, it amazes me,” he said.

“For me, it is a sign of bad faith being expressed by the elites who were the beneficiaries of corruption.

Read Also: Buhari Honours Airport Cleaner Who Returned Millions Of Naira, Others

“So, they are undergoing the pains of having to earn their living rather than simply collecting unearned money, easy money that used to go round the country.

“These are people who were building edifices without a sign of employment of any sort.”

Sagay hailed the EFCC, for its efforts in the success achieved in the corruption fight, adding that the agency has surpassed others in the fight against corruption.

