‘Only God Knows Your Real Age’, Peruzzi, Chioma Mock Davido As Singer Celebrates Birthday Today

by Michael Isaac
Davido
Nigerian Artiste Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido is a year older today and according to him, he is 27 years old.

However, his colleagues and fiancée did not agree with him as they have stylishly accused him of lying about his age.

In an Instagram post on Peruzzi’s page, he wished the father of three happy birthday and stated that only God knows his real age.

Under the comment session, Chioma, who is Davido’s fiancée, jokingly said he has been 27 for three years and might claim to be 26 by next year.

See The Post Here:

Davido
Peruzzi’s Post
