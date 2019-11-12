‘Only Money Can Make A Woman Wet’, Says Nigerian Singer

Nigerian singer, Soft has shared his own opinion on what ladies love the most.

The singer, who also had earlier been accused to be an Internet fraudster, took to Twitter to share this piece of information.

Information Nigeria recalls that Soft has oftentimes shared other things he thinks ladies love more than sex.

In a previous post, the artiste had hinted that everyman would eventually get married to prostitutes.

On Twitter, he wrote: “Only money can make a woman WET without touching her, bros give your woman money & experience raindrop”

See His Post Here: