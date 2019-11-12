‘Only Money Can Make A Woman Wet’, Says Nigerian Singer

by Michael Isaac
Nigerian Singer Soft
Nigerian Singer Soft

Nigerian singer, Soft has shared his own opinion on what ladies love the most.

The singer, who also had earlier been accused to be an Internet fraudster, took to Twitter to share this piece of information.

Information Nigeria recalls that Soft has oftentimes shared other things he thinks ladies love more than sex.

In a previous post, the artiste had hinted that everyman would eventually get married to prostitutes.

READ ALSO – ‘Grab Your Ashawo Now’ – Singer Soft Shares Piece Of Advice (Photo)

On Twitter, he wrote: “Only money can make a woman WET without touching her, bros give your woman money & experience raindrop”

See His Post Here:

Singer Soft
Singer Soft’s Post

 

Tags from the story
Singer Soft
0

You may also like

Non-fans shares photos of CeeC’s side bosoms

Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky

Donate Your Birthday Cake To Poor Couple Getting Married Soon, Tonto Dikeh Tells Bobrisky

SEE Photos from the red carpet of the Soundcity MVP Awards

Brother and Sister: Eniola Badmus and Rick Ross

Buhari: Charlyboy reacts to constitutional interpretation of president’s ill-health

BB Naija’s Bisola Reveals She Is In A Relationship And You Won’t Believe Who It Is

Top Secret: Davido In South Africa For BBA Hotshots

Top Secret: Davido In South Africa For BBA Hotshots

Popular Nollywood Actress Pregnant | Photos

Actress Iyabo Ojo Lays Curses On The Haters Of Seyilaw’s Daughter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *