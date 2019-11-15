Only Revolution Can Save Nigeria — Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election has said that only revolution of the mindset and change of perception by youth people can bring about a new Nigeria.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state said this while speaking in Abuja, during the Law Faculty week of Baze University, on the theme: “The Role of Young Nigerians in the Development of Sub-Saharan Africa. ”

He said: “In the case of election, it is you, young Nigerians that will elect the leaders that you want, it is you that will question the leaders.”

According to Obi, those countries doing well today went through a revolution, explaining that Nigeria needs to drive development within sub-Saharan Africa in order to assume her rightful position.

Obi said Nigeria needs the type of revolution that saw digital camera displacing manual ones; electric cars threatening to displace fuel-driven cars; knowledge economy displacing baggage economy; industries displacing manual production, among others and not the old type of revolution of guns and cudgels.