Onwer Of Skin Whitening Body Wash Spa Rains Curses On Haters (Video)

The owner of the spa responsible for the instant skin whitening solution seen in a viral video on social media has finally reacted.

The viral video has generated a lot of bashing for people who engage in such acts on social media.

Also Read: Another Viral Video Of A Woman Bleaching Her Skin Surfaces

Reacting to the outlash, the ceo, who identified herself as Fareedah expressed that the client exquisitely asked for the instant whitening solution.

She also went on to lay curse on other skin care specialists for mocking her, saying that they are just envying her progress.

Watch the video below: