Onyeeze: I Already Had Sniper With Me, I Was Ready To Die – Blessing Okoro Reveals

Blogger, Blessing Okoro has taken to social media to again speak up on an incident that occurred months ago

In a video on social media, the blogger advised her fans to keep working until they hit the limelight, adding that she almost ended her own life after she was caught in a lie.

Read Also: ‘Blessing Okoro does not own the G-Wagon she posted last month’ – Source

Recall Blessing was caught lying about owning a mansion she posted on social media.

The real owner of the building then arrested her and made her confess.

Sharing this new video, Blessing stated that she already had a bottle of sniper and was ready to take her own life.

Her post, however, got the attention of a follower who told her to stop using the same incident to seek attention.

See the exchange below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B44G_-pgTVj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link