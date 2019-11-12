Opposition Is Vital Part Of Democracy – Omokri

Reno Omokri has finally responded to the Indimi family who had slammed him earlier, following his comment while referring to their family earlier today.

Reno had called out the Idimi family and other wealthy Northern families after billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, donated N5 billion to Save the Children Fund, a fund meant for the upkeep of impoverished children in Northeast Nigeria.

Reno, in his post, had stated that many of the wealthy families in the North, the Indimis inclusive, are only known for flaunting their wealth and marrying wealthy people like themselves, instead of helping others.

The Indimis, in their response, told Omokri to go report to God as they are getting married to important persons.

They also asked him to list his achievements asides him being an ex-presidential aide.

Reno has now responded. Seen his response below;

Dear Indimi Family,

“I saw your post attacking me. You shouldn’t see my criticism of your obscene display of wealth in the midst of the extreme poverty surrounding you as hate, neither should you see my opposition to your powerful in law, General Buhari, as bitterness.

“That is rather petty. Opposition is a vital part of democracy, and I am not asking you to do what I have not done. I hate to do this. I would prefer to keep it private. But since you challenge me, please find attached a picture of an orphanage I built with my hard-earned money to house orphans from Borno IDP. Yet, I am not from Borno.

“I have also travelled to 36 countries so far in 2019, campaigning for #FreeLeahSharibu, a native of Borno, where you come from. I don’t have one per cent of your wealth.

“You can’t be flaunting private jets and spending hundreds of millions when you are surrounded by the worst poverty on planet Earth and expect not to get called out! There are millions of internally displaced people in Borno.

“If indeed you guys are doing something, we will see it via the IDPs. Shut me up by making a difference to their lives!”