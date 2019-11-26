Organisers Of Witchcraft Conference Are Christians: UNN

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) says Christians will benefit from the controversial interdisciplinary conference on witchcraft being organised in the university.

According to the University, the conference is not a gathering of witches, while urging the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to attend the event.

In a statement on Monday, Egodi Uchendu, director of B.I.C. Ijomah Centre for Policy Studies at the university, organisers of the conference, said that witchcraft is only “the topic of the academic engagement”.

He said, “Church pastors discuss witchcraft regularly and preach against it all the time, drawing from their experiences during their training and in their ministries,” he said.

“I am sure the information from this conference and the research findings would assist them in their work for the gospel.

“Surprisingly, some persons, erroneously concluded that only witches can discuss witchcraft. We are not witches. We are professors and scholars who are intrigued by this phenomenon of witchcraft.”

He noted also that the organisers of the conference are Christians, and it is “all about the advancement of knowledge”.

“The body of Christ generally, including CAN, will also benefit from our findings,” he said, adding: “I invite CAN, PFN and the entire public to attend this conference so that we can all share knowledge on this topic that is already generating some controversy.”