Osas Ighodaro Flaunts Her Curves In New Sexy Photos

by Temitope Alabi
Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro has gotten many tongues wagging this morning after taking to her IG page to share sexy new images of herself.

The mom of one and model flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging green dress.

Osas had her hair pulled back to show off her smooth flawless eye makeup.

She captioned some of the photos;

 God & Growth & Goals & Glowing & Gratitude & Green✨
📸 @acupofmikey 💄 @blendmakeoverr 💇🏾‍♀️ @touchofibee
#God #Glow #growth #goals #green #gratitude #greatness 💚

