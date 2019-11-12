Oscars Knocks Out Another Nigerian-Themed Movie

A second entry for next year’s OSCAR award for Best International Film has been rejected by the Academy of Motion Pictures.

The movie, an Austrian movie, tells the story of Joy, a Nigerian sex-workers in Vienna. However, the Academy knocked it out saying there is too much dialogue in English.

This is coming days after Nigeria’s own submission, Lionheart, was rejected for the same reason.

The Hollywood Reporter website reported the new Nigerian-themed movie knocked out saying , the Academy found that two-thirds of the dialogue in Joy was in English.

“As we do every year, the Academy is in the process of reviewing the films submitted for the International Feature Film category to determine whether they meet our eligibility rules.

The film Joy, submitted by Austria, was just reviewed and is ineligible because only 33% of the dialogue is non-English,” a statement from the Academy says.

The movie was written and directed by Austrian filmmaker Sudabeh Mortezai.

Renowned film director Ava DuVernay has since reacted to this latest move saying, ‘another one. How about letting countries submit the film they feel best represents its cinematic work in any given year? I’m really asking. There has to be a good reason for not. I want to understand, @TheAcademy. I know when no English rule originated. But why? Please share’.