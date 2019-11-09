Osibanjo Is A Good Man But Unlikely To Succeed Buhari: Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has urged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to resign his office following rift allegations between him and President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General and Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo posted that although Osinbajo is a good man but would likely not succeed Buhari come 2023.

Read statement below

“VP Yemi Osibanjo is a good man but unlikely to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, unlike President Goodluck Jonathan, where Jonathan emerged as President after Yaradua.

Read Aslo: Why Buhari Sacked Osinbajo’s Aides: Presidency Reveals

“This act would unlikely not repeat itself as President Muhammadu Buhari is destined to hand over to the South but not definitely VP Osibanjo, because of the fear that Osibanjo would implement the 2014 Constitutional Conference report and policies that will dwarf Buhari’s main agenda.

“VP Osibanjo should listen to the wisdom of his people, Afenifere and respectfully resign as Vice President and concentrate on his pastoral evangelism which is bigger than Vice President of Nigeria.

“OYC is confidence that power will definitely shift to the South, and urges Atiku never to yield to Pressure to battle for 2023 PDP ticket as he should show maturity and reciprocate the gesture of Igbo in 2019 by supporting a Nigerian President of Igbo stock 2023.

“PDP and APC should zone their tickets to the South in 2023, as a way of respecting the principle of rotational Presidency which is the best ingredient that will stabilize the Unity of the country and deepen our Democracy.

“Any further attempt to thwart this gentleman agreement will further fuel distrustful enmity and agitation of marginalization. As for equity and Justice to reign, South East will definitely be the only zone to be favoured for 2023 Presidency.

“Igbo Youths lauds all the statesmen who had lent credence to this rightful clamour for a Nigerian President of Igbo stock.

“Mallam Balarabe Musa was right when he said “All of us should go to the South East and search for a man on the same equal Pedigree like the Great Zik of Africa”.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide assures Nigerians that a New Nnamdi Azikwe is currently with us.

“We will surely present the New Zik of Africa at the right time to Nigerians before 2021 December.”