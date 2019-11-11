Osinbajo Is A Honourable Man, Nigerians Must Pray For Him: Cobhams

Nigerian song composer and singer Cobhams Asuqwo has committed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo into prayers following his ordeal at the hands of an alleged cabal against him(VP).

In his prayers for the vice president, the entertainer says he admits that he has judged Osinbajo harshly in the past and lumped together with other corrupt politicians.

In a post shared via his Instagram page, Cobhams, also Nigerians must rise above the voice of disunity and pray for the vice president.

His words, “Today, I pray for our Vice President: May the Almighty God bless @profosinbajo May God uphold him, strengthen him and see him through the good and the bad,” he wrote.

“May the Almighty God blind the forces of darkness that seek to tarnish his good name. I must admit that in the past, even I have judged him harshly, failing to remember the man I had looked up to for so many years as an aspiring lawyer and erroneously lumping him along with a corrupt political class.

“I admit now that I did so in ignorance. He is one rare instance where the office is blessed with an honorable man, more than qualified to hold a political office in Nigeria.

“The Lord God Almighty will fight for you and you will hold your peace.

“The Lord God Almighty will vindicate you and deliver Nigeria from the clutches of any evil person or persons with an evil agenda.

“Nigerians will prosper. We will stand together, united in love against the forces of darkness and division that have sought to tear us apart for so many years.

“It is not a question of if we were ever meant to be; it is the fact that we now are and that we owe it to ourselves to rise above the powerful voices of disunity.

“We also owe it to ourselves, in our most quiet moment, to pray for this man. God bless Nigeria.”