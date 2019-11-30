Our Prayers Are Determined By Our Geographical Location: Stella Damascus

by Eyitemi Majeed
Stella Damasus
Nollywood Actress Stella Damasus

Nollywood actress, Stella Damascus, says she has realized that prayers are also determined by geographical locations.

Speaking via her Instagram page, she added that What a man in Onitsha is praying for can be different from what a man in China is praying for even though they are in the same line of business. Do you agree with her?

She wrote:

I realized that our prayer points are also determined by our geographical location. What a man in Onitsha is praying for can be different from what a man in China is praying for, even though they are both in the same business. Sometimes it gets overwhelming to identify all the needs that should go into prayer and all the areas and people to pray for. When that happens, I just worship God and pour my love on him. I find that it makes me feel better when I just Love and worship. On a few occasions I actually got insight into the solutions for the challenges. Try it and tell me how you feel. This is what I want to talk about this weekend, not gossip. So please keep the negative DMs away from me.

