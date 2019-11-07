Our Roads Are Worse Than They Are Portrayed: Reno Omokri Tells Fashola

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has slammed Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola over his comments that Nigeria’s roads are not that bad.

Recall that Fashola expressed during a recent interview that roads in the country are not as bad as they are portrayed, which has generated debate on social media.

Omokri, in a contrary opinion, pointed out that the roads are worse than they are being portrayed.

The popular critic also went further to query the intelligence of the minister.

See his tweet below: