Outrage As Ganduje’s Aide Insults Emir Sanusi

Salihu Yakasai aka Dawusi, an aide to the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has been called out for disrespecting the emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, over his comment on the abduction of the Kano children.

Dawusi had asked Sanusi to shut up for advocating that the parents of nine children abducted from Kano and trafficked to Onitsha in Anambra State be jailed for neglecting their children to roam in the street, aimlessly.

Speaking at the Afficent Center in Kano during the 2019 Public Campaign Against Drug Abuse organised by League for Societal Protection Against Drug Abuse, LESPADA, the emir said parental negligence can’t be ruled out.

“On the issue of abducted Kano children, I have been speaking with Obi of Onitsha on the issue. We are keeping track of the issue.

“We heard all manner of outrage against the Igbos that our children were stolen. Did the Igbo kidnappers enter into your house to abduct the child? Or, did you allow your child to roam in the street aimlessly? We must tell ourselves the truth. When the parents first reported the case of their missing children to me, I said, had I got the powers I have sent the parents to jail.

“I even directed that the commissioner of police should be asked if we have any law called criminal negligence. Don’t we have such a law? Whoever comes to report the abduction of his 4-year-old child while playing deserves to be jailed. Criminal negligence!

“Hausa man must change his thinking. We will always apportion blame on Igbos, Yoruba, when it is actually our fault.

“Now, make an attempt to abduct a child in Onitsha and see if you will find one available. Is this not true? Do they leave their 3 to 4-year-old children roaming in the street begging?

“If you can’t feed your family, don’t send your child to beg on your behalf. If we continue to live in self-denial, we will live to cry, shifting blame.

“I am not saying others are not guilty, I know tomorrow people will start saying I am blaming parents for the abduction of their children. I know my statement is always misconstrued. I did not say they are not guilty, but Hausa man himself observed in a proverb that ‘if the fly is stubborn, the candy is sweet’,” the emir said.

Dawusi response to the Emir’s comment has sparked outrage as some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to call out Ganduje’s aide who also recently referred to Yemi Osinbajo as Vice president Academics.

After weeks of the #Kano9 issue without SLS having anything to say like commending the security forces for a job well done or adding his voice for the full prosecution of the culprits, all he could think of now is that the parents are to be blamed. Such an insensitive person. — Peacock (@dawisu) November 10, 2019

See some reactions below

Unless refusal to perform parental responsibility is criminalized, we can’t tackle this social challenge that breeds vulnerable children across Nigerian cities. With about 13 million kids reportedly out of school in Nigeria, Emir Sanusi is the least of our problems. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) November 10, 2019

Dawisu called Osibanjo VP Academics.

Dawisu was among those that said that the igbos kidnapped their children in Kano.

The same Dawisu is now telling Sanisi Lamido Sanusi to shut up. This Dawisu must be a powerful man in Kano State Government. https://t.co/HsacESHXtj — Mazi Waltz (@EduWaltzChuka) November 10, 2019

Did you care to see this before all those your stupidity here?? Look you can’t match Emir Sanusi till you leave this world, his above you in all indices, you might lay causes but it’s add no meaning or value to matter of discuss pic.twitter.com/peCJfgkbpf — Zakari Gambo Babale (@Babale112) November 10, 2019

@dawisu you aren't even worth the cleaning the feet of Emir Sanusi, just in a bid to ass worship the common dollar thief ganduje, see the trash coming out of your mouth — Affidavit proffessor (@iyalode_canada) November 10, 2019