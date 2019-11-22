Oxlade Praises Funmi Iyanda For Giving Him Scholarship

Fast-rising singer, Oxlade has finally revealed the god deed that came his way many years ago via veteran media personality Funmi Iyanda.

According to the singer, Funmi Iyanda placed him on scholarship when he was in primary school helping take away the burden on his grandma who was his guardian.

He wrote: “She might not even recognize me anymore …

“She might not remember helping a kid …

“Myself and my grandma never got the chance to say thank you enough … @funmiiyanda Just know that kid you gave sound education is out here doing what he knows how to do best”.