Pack In Your Cleavage When Signing Endorsement Deals, Kemi Olunloyo Tells Tacha

by Eyitemi Majeed
Collage photo of Kemi Olunloyo and Tacha
Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has advised ex-BBNaija housemate, Tacha, to always pack in her cleavage when signing an endorsement deal.

Speaking via her Instagram page, she added that nobody would be looking at the wig she is supposed to be showcasing but her cleavage.

“Congrats on your wig company endorsement BUT Tacha!!! Plsssss pack your cleavage in when signing an endorsement deal. It is a professional partnership. Nobody is looking at your wig, everyone is looking at your cleavage and you are giving them an automatic license to criticize your breasts. In PR and marketing, the product being endorsed is what you sell not your other body parts. Parents of young girls are watching.
#kemitalksstyle
#keminicationsDigital
#Drkemi #KemiOlunloyo”

