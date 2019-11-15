Pandemonium As Insects Attack Residents In Ogun (Video)

Residents of Adefisan in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State have taken to social media to lament over an uncontrollable Arthropod infestation.

The locals, who made a video, shared it online as they have also called out for help.

In the video, houses, roads, and blocks were all seen covered with myriapods, a subphylum of Arthropods which includes millipedes and centipedes.

The locals also hinted that the infestation was caused by a piece of land owned by a Muslim college in the state.

See Photo Here:

Watch The Video Here: