Pandemonium As Insects Attack Residents In Ogun (Video)

Residents of Adefisan in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State have taken to social media to lament over an uncontrollable Arthropod infestation.
The locals, who made a video, shared it online as they have also called out for help.
In the video, houses, roads, and blocks were all seen covered with myriapods, a subphylum of Arthropods which includes millipedes and centipedes.
READ ALSO – Angry Victim Sends Letter, Millipedes To Man Who Robbed Him (Photo)
The locals also hinted that the infestation was caused by a piece of land owned by a Muslim college in the state.
See Photo Here:
Watch The Video Here: