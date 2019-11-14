Passenger Insists On Paying Lagos Bus Driver Via Money Transfer

by Temitope Alabi
Bus driver
Bus driver

The things one sees in Lagos on a daily basis is enough to write a couple of best-selling books.

Social media is being entertained by a video that has since gone viral.

The video shows the moment a passenger in a commercial bus decides on paying his fare via mobile transfer.

Despite fellow passengers insisting on the man paying with cash, the passenger insisted he does not have cash on him and can only pay for the fare via bank transfer before agreeing to check if he has cash with him.

Watch the video below;

“A guy insists on paying a bus driver by transfer in Lagos. Watch the driver’s reaction 😂😂pic.twitter.com/oI3c0xrMYI

— Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) November 14, 2019

