Passers-By Ignore, Mind Their Business As Woman Faints By Roadside In Lagos

A recent video shared on the Internet reveals how passers-by went about their businesses after a woman fainted by the roadside.

The unidentified lady was alleged to have slumped and gone into an unconscious state afterwards.

Road users were spotted walking by and going about their business even as she lay there.

The video, however, was shared by a concerned Lagosian who made attempts to call the Lagos State Emergency helpline.

The person also hinted that the Emergency service had said they would be there as soon as they can.

See Photo From The Scene Here:

Watch The Video Here: