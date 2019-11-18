Passers-By Ignore, Mind Their Business As Woman Faints By Roadside In Lagos

by Michael Isaac

A recent video shared on the Internet reveals how passers-by went about their businesses after a woman fainted by the roadside.

The unidentified lady was alleged to have slumped and gone into an unconscious state afterwards.

Road users were spotted walking by and going about their business even as she lay there.

READ ALSO – Drama As Delivery Driver Runs ‘Mad’ After Sniffing 4.5G Of Cocaine, Stabs Passerby To Death

The video, however, was shared by a concerned Lagosian who made attempts to call the Lagos State Emergency helpline.

The person also hinted that the Emergency service had said they would be there as soon as they can.

See Photo From The Scene Here:

Lady Abandoned by Passersby
Lady Abandoned by Passersby

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Lagos State Emergency
0

You may also like

Idris Orders Audit Of Police Investment Bodies, Subsidiaries

Buhari’s Tardiness: Before A Man Says He Wants To Be President, He Must Have A Plan – Dele Momodu

Workers Protest Death Of Colleague, Poor Working Conditions At Lagos-based Chinese Firm

Nigerian Farmers Prefer Planting Cannabis To Food Crops – NDLEA

Five Policemen Declared Missing After Gunmen Ambush In Rivers

Africa’s Richest Man, Dangote, Slips To 26th Position In Latest Forbes Ranking, Now Worth $23.7bn

Ministers Sacked By Jonathan Beg To Returnn – New List To Be Ready On Monday

Chief Priest Debunks Reports Of Ooni’s Corpse In Palace, Insists Oba Sijuade Is Alive

Dana Air Resumes Flight Operations As FG Lifts Suspension

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *