A Ghanian Pastor, Kofi Oduro, laid a heavy curse on young girls who think they can make it in life with their private part.

Kofi Oduro is a Ghanaian pastor of Alabaster International Ministry.

He was seen in a video cursing ladies involved in this kind of trade, saying:

“You and your pussy shall perish in hell…”

Watch the video below: