Pastor Feeds Church Members With Millipedes And Beer

Controversial South African pastor, Lesego Daniel, has shared photos of his bizarre mass feeding program wherein he was spotted feeding his church members with Millipedes and beer.

In a statement released on his official website, he claims everything God created on the earth is good for human consumption.

Full statement below:

“Truly this scripture was fulfilled in Rabboni centre ministries today as our father has been teaching us that anything can be declared to be the body and the blood of our Lord Jesus Christ, we don’t discriminate because God gave to us everything that lives and moves about the earth to be food, just as He has given us green plants for food. He said to Noah in Genesis 9 that I now give you everything for food to eat and today we are beating the shadows to reveal those who dwell in the shadow of the almighty as we are revealing the ones who belong to the light.

“So sons of glory cannot be judged by what they eat or drink or with regard to religious festivals because these things were a shadow of what was to come, so the reality has come and this reality is found in the body of Christ. Creation continues to be joyful in Rabboni centre ministries because it has been subjected to frustration, not by its own choice but by the will of Him who subjected it, in hope that it will be liberated when the sons of glory are revealed.

Read Also: Pastor’s Daughter Who Married Three Men At The Same Time Denies Them Sex

“Creation wait no more, whatever we touch is blessed, whether it’s chicken, millipede, boerewors, waffles, etc., we sanctify and consecrate it by the word of God and prayer and we declare it to be the body and the blood of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“This is how we call our Lord Jesus Christ affectionately into remembrance and many sons and daughters partook from his body with joy as they have been enlightened by the word of truth.”

More images below: