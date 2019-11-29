Pastor Flogs Church Members For Not Attending Church Service (Video)

A new video has emerged on the internet wherein controversial Ugandan Pastor Paul Muwanguzi was spotted flogging his church members for allegedly failing to attend church service which held recently.

In the video, the congregants were seen lying down while he passed around with a whip and as he flogs them, they would get to take up their seat.

The video has since sparked reactions from social media users with some trying to understand the rationale behind the flogging when they congregants are not kids.

Watch the video below: