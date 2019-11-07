Pastor’s Daughter Who Married Three Men At The Same Time Denies Them Sex

Ann Grace Aguti, the Ugandan woman who went viral for marrying three men at the same time, has reportedly denied the three men sex after revealing that she is now a Christian and as such wants to chart a new course for her life.

According to News Vision, a Ugandan newspaper, the now-born again woman said since she has turned a new leaf, she has now been able to save more because of less responsibility and expectation from her.

Her words:

“You may think the exposure has brought me shame, but show me any other woman in this village whose name is in the newspapers? I am now able to save and buy goats and other household items, which I could not afford before because as breadwinner I had a lot of responsibilities,” she added.

